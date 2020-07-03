Three concerts for Halls

Clayton Park in Halls will host three Knox County-sponsored summer concerts this year. The Summer Concert Series will be on the second Saturdays of July, August and September at The Cove at Concord Park and Clayton Park in Halls.

Under the Tennessee Pledge, outdoor concerts are allowed as long as guidelines for physical distancing are followed. The concerts were not held in June.

KnoxTNToday confirmed the location switch to Halls from New Harvest Park, but we got no details. Mike Donila was out of town this week and we got his usual report from Abbey Harris, deputy communications director for Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Harris said crews were at work this week getting parks clean and ready for holiday traffic. The clean-up at Beaver Creek remains a priority as residents are continuing to use float the creek.

The Powell Business & Professional Association board of directors said everything is “go” for the Saturday, Aug. 29, car show at Powell High School and flotilla on Beaver Creek. The Powell Lions Club has canceled its July 4 parade.

Parks & Rec officials have been meeting with sports commissioners to ensure that everything is ready (including preparing the appropriate fields) for the re-start of non-contact sports as allowed under Tennessee Pledge. The sports impacted include baseball, softball, soccer, etc.

Finally, the safety fence on the large boulder near the kayak put-in at Mead’s Quarry is complete – a combined effort of Parks & Rec and Engineering & Public Works.