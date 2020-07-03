Food City customers can help disabled vets

Food City has kicked off its Paralyzed Veterans of America campaign with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. Donations made at Food City supermarkets will go to PVA, an agency that has helped improve the lives of disabled veterans for almost 75 years.

The campaign will run through July 28, 2020. Customers can select $1, $3 and $5 donation slips at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their order total.

Richard Petty said: “This is our 10th year supporting PVA with Food City. It’s very important to me that we continue to support and recognize our paralyzed veterans, especially during these frightening times when they need help from their communities the most.”

Many of PVA’s members are high-risk and remain on the strictest quarantine due to COVID-19. All donations help Paralyzed Veterans of America provide timely support for these veterans and their families so that they can live full and productive lives after a spinal cord injury or disease such as MS or ALS.

“Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers, in the past 10 years, we have raised more than $1.25 million to benefit veterans with disabilities,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “We’re glad to have another opportunity to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Richard Petty in support of this great organization and the deserving veterans they support.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.