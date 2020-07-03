Town of Farragut to continue virtual meetings

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams says town meetings will continue to be held electronically until Aug. 29:

We had hoped to resume public meetings after a few months of conducting business through virtual town meetings. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 case count has shown a sharp increase, and we have to pay attention to the numbers. For the safety of our board and committee members, as well as our staff and residents, we will continue to meet virtually until Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 51, which allows governing bodies to meet electronically, expires on Aug. 29. For information about how to participate in these meetings, please see townoffarragut.org/virtual meetings.