Carhartt boosts river cleanup

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful has received $4,990 from fans at the 3-day Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo, held in March in Birmingham. Carhartt employees sewed the B.A.S.S. logo on Carhartt’s A18 acrylic watch cap and sold them for a $10 donation to the Tennessee River organization.

Kathleen Gibi, executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, said the funds will be used to assure Lake Guntersville and other iconic bass fisheries along the river are far less littered with trash for years to come.

While 2020 has been a challenging year with cleanup postponements due to COVID-19, Gibi still expects the organization to conduct nearly 30 cleanups this calendar year and intends to name a future cleanup day in Carhartt’s honor.

The organization uses a 25-foot work boat to haul trash collected by volunteers along river banks.