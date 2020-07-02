First Horizon bank merger complete

First Horizon National Corp. and Iberiabank announced July 2, the completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals. The combined company, with $79 billion in assets, $60 billion in deposits and $58 billion in loans as of March 31, 2020, will be headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operate under the First Horizon name.

“The completion of this merger marks a significant milestone for our clients, associates, shareholders and communities,” said Bryan Jordan, board chair and CEO of First Horizon. “The combined company’s enhanced scale, diversified business model and expertise in financial services uniquely position us to better serve our clients and communities, accelerate our growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

He said the transition and conversion will be “as seamless as possible” and is a top priority.

Clients will continue to be served through their respective First Horizon or Iberiabank branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until systems are integrated.

Executive Leadership: The team is comprised of members from both companies, including:

Terry Akins, chief risk officer

Beth Ardoin, chief communications officer

Michael Brown, president, regional banking

Daryl Byrd, executive chair of the board

Bryan Jordan, president and chief executive officer

Tammy LoCascio, chief human resources officer

William C. Losch III, chief financial officer

David Popwell, president, specialty banking

Anthony Restel, chief operating officer

Susan Springfield, chief credit officer

Vernon H. Stafford Jr., chief audit executive

Board of Directors: The combined company’s board of directors consists of 17 members with nine directors from First Horizon and eight directors from Iberiabank, including:

Harry V. Barton Jr.

Kenneth A. Burdick

Daryl G. Byrd (executive chair of the board)

John N. Casbon

John C. Compton

Wendy P. Davidson

William H. Fenstermaker

Bryan Jordan

Michael Kemp Sr.

Rick E. Maples

Vicki R. Palmer

Colin V. Reed (lead director)

Stewart Shea III

Cecelia D. Stewart

Rajesh Subramaniam

Rosa Sugrañes

Eugene Taylor

Compiled from information provided by First Horizon Bank.