First Horizon bank merger complete

First Horizon National Corp. and Iberiabank announced July 2, the completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals. The combined company, with $79 billion in assets, $60 billion in deposits and $58 billion in loans as of March 31, 2020, will be headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operate under the First Horizon name.
“The completion of this merger marks a significant milestone for our clients, associates, shareholders and communities,” said Bryan Jordan, board chair and CEO of First Horizon. “The combined company’s enhanced scale, diversified business model and expertise in financial services uniquely position us to better serve our clients and communities, accelerate our growth and create long-term shareholder value.”
He said the transition and conversion will be “as seamless as possible” and is a top priority.
Clients will continue to be served through their respective First Horizon or Iberiabank branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until systems are integrated.
Executive Leadership: The team is comprised of members from both companies, including:
- Terry Akins, chief risk officer
- Beth Ardoin, chief communications officer
- Michael Brown, president, regional banking
- Daryl Byrd, executive chair of the board
- Bryan Jordan, president and chief executive officer
- Tammy LoCascio, chief human resources officer
- William C. Losch III, chief financial officer
- David Popwell, president, specialty banking
- Anthony Restel, chief operating officer
- Susan Springfield, chief credit officer
- Vernon H. Stafford Jr., chief audit executive
Board of Directors: The combined company’s board of directors consists of 17 members with nine directors from First Horizon and eight directors from Iberiabank, including:
- Harry V. Barton Jr.
- Kenneth A. Burdick
- Daryl G. Byrd (executive chair of the board)
- John N. Casbon
- John C. Compton
- Wendy P. Davidson
- William H. Fenstermaker
- Bryan Jordan
- Michael Kemp Sr.
- Rick E. Maples
- Vicki R. Palmer
- Colin V. Reed (lead director)
- Stewart Shea III
- Cecelia D. Stewart
- Rajesh Subramaniam
- Rosa Sugrañes
- Eugene Taylor
Compiled from information provided by First Horizon Bank.