Hike and learn about edible plants

Saturday July 3 at 9 a.m.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting an Edible and Medicinal Plant Hike. Cost is $5. Join Ranger Stephanie on a 2–3-mile hike to explore the plants used historically for medicinal purposes and also as a food source. The blackberries and black raspberries should be ripe, bring a container to carry them in. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.