Food City, Richard Petty kick off PVA donation drive

Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases, has kicked off an annual checkout campaign just days before the fourth of July holiday with long-time partners Food City and champion racecar driver Richard Petty.

2021 marks the 11th year that Food City has participated with this project. The fundraising campaign will run through July 27. Customers can select $1, $3 and $5 donations at checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their order total.

Food City associates pitch in to mention the promotion – a way we all can give a small amount to help those who gave so much.

“We are also so grateful to our hardworking staff and loyal customers, said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “With their help, we raised over $560,000 last year to help PVA fulfill its mission of empowering America’s veterans to regain what they fought for: their freedom and independence! We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year and many more record-breaking years yet to come!”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.