Dr. Stow was Farragut volunteer

Stephen Harrington Stow, 80, passed away June 30 after a distinguished career at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He came to ORNL in 1980 as head of the geology department. He later became ethics director of the lab. He retired in 2005 after serving as director of the Oak Ridge Museum of Science and Energy.

According to his obituary, he was a nationally known authority on the Manhattan Project and occasionally wore a suit and hat from that era for his animated lectures on this subject. He was instrumental in documenting the history of ORNL, recording interviews with many of the notable scientists who had worked there.

Dr. Stow also served on several committees within the Farragut Community, most notably as president of the Farragut Museum. He was instrumental in the production of the History of Farragut Film, interviewing and recording of many persons involved in the formation of Farragut.

He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University and earned his master’s and doctorate in geochemistry from Rice University. Additional obituary information is here.