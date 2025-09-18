Dive into the hidden world flowing beneath our feet on Monday, September 29, 6 p.m. EDT at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge. Co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society, University of Tennessee Extension, and Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, a special screening of the film, Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia, is a breathtaking one-hour journey through the secret rivers and streams of the Southern Appalachian region, home to North America’s richest aquatic life. Follow biologists and explorers as they explore these waters, revealing both their fragile beauty and the inspiring efforts underway to protect them.

You can view a preview here: Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia.

This event is free, but donations are welcome! Please register for your tickets here. Please get in touch with Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.

