Today’s column is about tomorrow’s leaders. They are bright, creative risk-takers just like folks named Rockefeller or Steve Jobs. The only thing is, some of us silver-haired individuals don’t have a clue what they’re talking about. (Thanks to the folks at Piper Communications who provided this information.)

Hundreds of investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and students gathered on September 16, 2025, at Bridgewater Place in West Knoxville for the Innov865 Alliance‘s signature 865 Fest.

865 Fest (formerly Startup Day) featured pitch competitions, keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions designed to spark ideas, foster collaboration and celebrate innovation. $18,000 was awarded to winners. Take a look:

Lance Adler, founder of Witching Hour, received the $10,000 Judges' Choice Award. Joel Smith, founder & CEO of TeachCraft, received the most votes to take home the Crowd Favorite cash prize of $5,000.

, founder & CEO of TeachCraft, received the most votes to take home the Crowd Favorite cash prize of $5,000. Katy Daniels, founder of The Henry BnB, won the $3,000 Emerging Entrepreneur cash prize.

AXLE Logistics awarded the Traction Award to Lirio. The award recognizes an alum who has established significant traction since participating in Startup Day. Lirio uses artificial intelligence and behavioral science to hyper-personalize healthcare consumer experiences to empower people to live their healthiest lives.

The Innov865 Alliance selected six startup companies that reflect Knoxville’s diverse talent, including: AluminAiry, Unified Track, TeachCraft, Modern Working Moms, Witching Hour and LaborUp, and four emerging entrepreneurs: Dr. Harish Manyam, Omniasis; Gustavo Alvarez-Suchini, DataRook; Jeremiah Vecchioni, World’s Fair Furnishing Company; and Katy Daniels, The Henry BnB, to pitch in front of a live audience and panel of judges for cash prizes totaling $18,000.

Witching Hour prevents power companies from starting wildfires by insulating live power lines using advanced materials and robotics. Roughly 50% of the wildfire destruction in the U.S. comes from power companies – mostly from overhead wires touching trees. Power companies desperately want to reduce their wildfire risk, because they are financially responsible for the fires they start (sometimes paying tens of billions in damages). Existing methods to lower wildfire risk include (1) burying power lines and (2) rebuilding infrastructure with heavily insulated wire – these cost millions per mile and take years to implement. Witching Hour uses a robotic system to install an advanced material over existing power lines, eliminating the costly rebuild process. Its service is up to 95% cheaper and 100x faster than putting power lines underground.

TeachCraft uses the latest technologies to elevate the craft of teaching. The TeachCraft platform partners with educators to design learning experiences that are locally relevant, standards-aligned and deeply engaging. Built in close collaboration with teachers, TeachCraft honors the human artistry of education while breaking down the barriers to high-quality project-based instruction. TeachCraft believes that when educators have the right tools and support, they can spark transformative change by igniting student curiosity, strengthening communities, and renewing their passion for the profession.

The Henry BnB is a customizable farm-stay experience in East Tennessee that offers guests immersive lodging combined with hands-on agricultural homesteading and livestock activities. It’s designed to preserve Appalachian farm culture, promote sustainable tourism and provide a meaningful escape from modern life without sacrificing any amenities.

Notes & Quotes

Tamara Fleischhaker is the new president & CEO of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. She hails from Ocala, Florida, where she has spent more than 16 years leading in the Chamber world — most recently as interim president at the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership (CEP).

She is ready to bring fresh vision and energy to Oak Ridge. Her selection follows a national search and an extensive interview process. She officially begins her new role on October 20, 2025.

Kathryn Waddell, legal counsel for The Trust Company of Tennessee, has been accepted into Class III of the Southeast Fellows Institute of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). The institute aims to develop leaders in trust and estate law through a series of six in-depth educational presentations led by subject matter experts in each field. Members are nominated by an ACTEC Fellow and selected through a competitive application process. Waddell earned both a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctor with highest honors from The University of Tennessee and is pursuing a Master of Laws (LLM) from Boston University.

Josh Suddath, director of planning and engineering for Sumner County, Tennessee, is the executive director of the new state Center for Local Planning. Suddath will start his new role on Monday, October 13, 2025, and will be based in Middle Tennessee. He has served as the director of planning and engineering since 2018 and he previously served as assistant town administrator for the town of Collierville. He received his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s in public administration, planning and economic development, both from East Tennessee State University.

The state designated recurring funding to establish a dedicated local planning function, assisting Tennessee’s cities and counties with economic development, zoning and infrastructure planning. The planning agency will join the institute’s existing six agencies and one initiative that provide training and consulting to state and local governments, manufacturers and law enforcement. The funding will also allow UT Extension, a branch of the UT Institute of Agriculture, to offer a statewide landowner education program.

Pam Bondi, U.S. Atty. General: “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society,” Bondi said. She added that “we will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech — and that’s across the aisle.”

Sonia Sotomayor, U.S. Supreme Court justice: “Every time I listen to a lawyer-trained representative saying we should criminalize free speech in some way, I think to myself, that law school failed.”