During the week of September 8-12, 2025, a total of 1,341 documents were added to the Knox County property records. Among those were 289 trust deeds with a total value of $164.03 million. The largest amount borrowed was $55.99 million, funded by Keybank. Citizens Bank backed a loan for $14.55 million. Mountain Commerce Bank, which had two loans exceeding $1 million, loaned the third highest of $7.5 million. The other high value loans are:

Property sales (warranty deeds) accounted for 214 recordings. The combined value on those transfers was $95.23 million, including 14 properties priced at $1 million or more. Only six were commercial properties. They were led by the sale of two condominium units, each approximately 6,500 square feet in the historic Kress Building on Gay Street. Jackson Central Partners LLC sold the units to JOT Development et al for $4.75 million.

On Grand Avenue, The Trust Company of Tennessee, as trustee, sold four lots. The CSL Plasma Center and its adjoining parking lots occupying 1600, 1604, 1608, 1616 & 1620 Grand Avenue were purchased by Arancia Development LLC from Morristown for $3.1 million. Octane Partners Rutledge LLC purchased two pieces of property on Rutledge Pike last week. A private party sold the first property, 0 Rutledge Pike for $1.0 million. The adjoining property, 4521 Rutledge Pike, was sold by Lynch & Sons GP for $2.1 million.

Two properties in West Knoxville were also sold for more than $1 million. Close to the Northshore Town Center, 2099 Thunderhead Road was sold by THOTH LLC. Thunderhead Properties LLC purchased the lot housing Cazzy’s Corner Grill for $1.56 million. The other property is on Fox Road. Mesana Investments LLC, sold 32 lots in the new Foxborough Hills neighborhood to Foxborough Partners LLC for $2.51 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through September 12:

