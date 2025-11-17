The KAPA Kitchen Food Pantry is in desperate need of supplies for those in need. Many businesses around town have already begun food drives for the KAPA Kitchen by hosting donation barrels at their locations.

Check out the list of items that are commonly needed by the community. You can drop off donations at the KAPA Kitchen or at one of the many locations around town that host a donation barrel.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation as they work to serve East Tennessee! Learn more about the mission outreach of Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation: here.

