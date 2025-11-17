Week 13 of high school football saw a few area teams advance to the third round of division playoffs, while others ended their seasons, some on their home field. One big stage hometown rivalry is now set between Knoxville Central High and Halls High School for round 3.

Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week 13).

Here are a few East Division scores of interest.

East

Anderson Co. 44, Stone Memorial 14

Baylor35, Knoxville Catholic 7

Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14

Blackman 28, Dobyns Bennett 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Forrest 14

BGA 42, Knoxville Grace 14

Knoxville Central 38, Columbia 28

Knoxville Halls 42, Lawrence Co. 14

Lincoln Co. 39, Powell 37

Redbank 34, Gibbs 7

Sevier Co. 42, Walker Valley 7

South Pittsburg 49, Oliver Springs 0

Alcoa 49, Upperman 28

Lausanne 35, CAK 6

Playoff Brackets that include local teams

Class 1A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250101

Class 4 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250104

Class 5 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250105

Class 6A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250106

Division II Class A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250107

Division II Class AA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250108

Division II Class AAA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250109

All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.