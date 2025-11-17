Week 13 of high school football saw a few area teams advance to the third round of division playoffs, while others ended their seasons, some on their home field. One big stage hometown rivalry is now set between Knoxville Central High and Halls High School for round 3.
Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week 13).
Here are a few East Division scores of interest.
East
Anderson Co. 44, Stone Memorial 14
Baylor35, Knoxville Catholic 7
Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14
Blackman 28, Dobyns Bennett 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Forrest 14
BGA 42, Knoxville Grace 14
Knoxville Central 38, Columbia 28
Knoxville Halls 42, Lawrence Co. 14
Lincoln Co. 39, Powell 37
Redbank 34, Gibbs 7
Sevier Co. 42, Walker Valley 7
South Pittsburg 49, Oliver Springs 0
Alcoa 49, Upperman 28
Lausanne 35, CAK 6
Playoff Brackets that include local teams
Class 1A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250101
Class 4 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250104
Class 5 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250105
Class 6A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250106
Division II Class A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250107
Division II Class AA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250108
Division II Class AAA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250109
All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/
