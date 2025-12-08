World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with two committee meetings: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month National Month recognitions go through the official government process of passing a law by Congress or issuing a proclamation by the President.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Holiday events

Santa’s Schedule at the Libraries: Monday, December 8, 6-7 p.m., Norwood Branch Library; Tuesday, December 9, 6-7 p.m., Carter Branch Library; Thursday, December 11, 6-7 p.m., Cedar Bluff Branch Library; Friday, December 12, 4-5 p.m., Corryton Branch Library.

Monday, December 8, 6-7 p.m., Norwood Branch Library; Tuesday, December 9, 6-7 p.m., Carter Branch Library; Thursday, December 11, 6-7 p.m., Cedar Bluff Branch Library; Friday, December 12, 4-5 p.m., Corryton Branch Library. Northshore Elementary Parade : Wednesday, December 10 th , 6 p.m.

: Wednesday, December 10 , 6 p.m. Winter Artisan Craft Fair : Find unique, handcrafted treasures perfect for holiday giving while supporting local artists, crafters, and makers on Wednesday, December 10, from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917.

: Find unique, handcrafted treasures perfect for holiday giving while supporting local artists, crafters, and makers on Wednesday, December 10, from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917. One Stop Job & Resource Fair – Knoxville AJC: Multiple employer job and resource fair on Thursday, December 11, 1-3 p.m., 2700 Middlebrook Pike, Suite 100.

– Knoxville AJC: Multiple employer job and resource fair on Thursday, December 11, 1-3 p.m., 2700 Middlebrook Pike, Suite 100. Wendel Werner & Friends Concert : Relax and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music to lift your spirits, featuring Wendel Werner and special guest performers on Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917.

: Relax and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music to lift your spirits, featuring Wendel Werner and special guest performers on Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917. Silver Stage Players: Holiday Hodgepodge 2025 : Laugh, sing, and celebrate with the Silver Stage Players as they present their festive variety performance on Friday, December 12, 1 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917.

: Laugh, sing, and celebrate with the Silver Stage Players as they present their festive variety performance on Friday, December 12, 1 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Center, 611 Winona Street, 37917. Corryton Parade : Saturday, December 13 th , 11 a.m.

: Saturday, December 13 , 11 a.m. Halls Parade : Saturday, December 13 th , 6 p.m.

: Saturday, December 13 , 6 p.m. Candlelight Christmas tour at Mabry-Hazen House: Celebrate the holiday season with Mabry-Hazen House Christmas tours every thirty minutes on Friday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, from 5-8 p.m. Tours can accommodate up to 15 people and will last about 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 – 17), and FREE for members and children 5 & under. Tickets can be reserved at mabryhazen.com/christmas.

Celebrate the holiday season with Mabry-Hazen House Christmas tours every thirty minutes on Friday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, from 5-8 p.m. Tours can accommodate up to 15 people and will last about 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 – 17), and FREE for members and children 5 & under. Tickets can be reserved at mabryhazen.com/christmas. Appalachian Ballet Company – The Nutcracker: A magical holiday tradition featuring live orchestral music and timeless choreography on Saturday, December 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 14, at 3 p.m., Clayton Center for the Arts.

Ongoing holiday events

Lakeshore Park : Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky until January 1 Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park.

: Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky until January 1 Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park. Peppermint Trail in Downtown: Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner until January 4: Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville.

Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner until January 4: Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville. Farragut Ice Rink: Inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose at the Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza until January 3. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day)

Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville: This immersive show celebrates the uniqueness of the Smokies and runs till March 15. More information here.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source, with many other media outlets providing versions of each daily headline.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.