Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is celebrating Girl Scout alum Taylor Swift’s birthday on Saturday, Dec. 13, with the special themed The Life of a Girl Scout and Taylor Swift Birthday Event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at The Lighthouse, located at 6800 Baum Drive. The experience is “Taylor-made” for fans from kindergarten through 12th grade and offers an opportunity to sign up at a reduced rate, get special event gear, and sing, dance, and “Shake it Off” with friends.

Girls will enjoy a morning of singing and dancing to Swift’s hits, making friendship bracelets, and celebrating both Swift’s birthday month and her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase themed T-shirts and enter prize drawings.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Dec. 10. Tickets for Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts are $19.89 (the year Taylor was born!) and available for purchase at mygs.girlscouts.org. Adults and caregivers may attend for free.

“We’re excited to bring a fun and engaging event to our Girl Scouts and community,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Events like this bring young girls together to have fun, celebrate friendship, and create confidence, all core values of the Girl Scout experience.”

Girl Scouts are encouraged to bring a new friend to join the organization, as they can receive a special discounted membership rate of $36 in honor of the famous alum’s 36th birthday. The event is ideal for those interested in joining Girl Scouts, a community where girls build confidence, explore creativity, and develop leadership skills while making lifelong friends.

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.