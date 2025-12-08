Fountain City celebrated the season with gusto on Saturday. Fountain City Presbyterian opened its doors to serve pancakes to parade goers and community members.

Then, Fountain Citians pulled out the stops with a float-filled parade.

The reactions to all seem to reflect the “Letter to the Editor” from Deb Henry:

“My husband Charlie, my best friend Kay & I attended the Fountain City Christmas Parade this morning. We’ve lived in Fountain City for 36 years & are so proud to be Fountain Citians! This morning, we were thrilled to cheer on everyone who participated in & brought back our community parade! MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR to all those who live & work in what we refer to as the quieter side of Knoxville! We love Fountain City!!!”

The day culminated in a real party in the park as Fountain City Town Hall sponsored a tree lighting, an event-filled afternoon in Fountain City Park.

