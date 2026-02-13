World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: Two committee meetings. See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here

American Heart Month and Black History Month: National Month recognitions go through the official government process of passing a law by Congress or issuing a proclamation by the President.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Tennessee Travel Information: As you make travel plans, get information on all travel issues across Tennessee, here.

Local headlines

Winter Farmers Market through March on Saturdays 10-2 at Market Square. Brace the cold for an hour or two to get some grocery shopping done while putting money in your friends’ and neighbors’ pockets: Winter Farmer’s Market – Market Square

Winter Farmers Market at Hardin Valley Hardin Valley Event Center, 2620 Willow Point Way, Knoxville, is hosting a 2026 Winter Farmers Market on the second and fourth Saturdays, January through April 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info here.

Valentine’s Day Pancake Breakfast: Join your neighbors at Fountain City Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 14, 9-10:30, for the free community breakfast.

Zoo Knoxville’s Hiss and Tell: Name a Madagascar cock roach in honor of someone special or ‘formerly’ special at the Zoo and join for crafts tomorrow, February 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information here.

Visit Knoxville published 2026 Guide: The free 2026 Official Knoxville Visitors Guide is now available: Visitors Guide.

Local: Three local news sources can provide the news headlines from the area: WBIR, WATE, WVLT.

Outdoor Knoxville: A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon: City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Historic Headlines

On this date, February 13, several notable historic events have occurred. Here are a few.

1741 – “The American Magazine,” the first magazine in the U.S., was published in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1880 – Thomas Edison first observed what became known as the Edison Effect.

1920 – The National Negro Baseball League was organized.

1947 – “Family Theatre” was first broadcast on Mutual radio.

1965 – Sixteen-year-old Peggy Fleming won the ladies’ senior figure skating title at Lake Placid, NY.

2000 – Charles M. Schulz’s last original Sunday “Peanuts” comic strip appeared in newspapers. Schulz had died the day before.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the 'rest of the story.'

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

