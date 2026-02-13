Valentine’s Day is all about love… but let’s be honest, not every story has a fairy-tale ending. Whether you’re celebrating a sweetheart or having a little fun with a not-so-fond memory, Zoo Knoxville has the perfect Valentine’s tradition for you.

For a $10 donation, you can symbolically name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a sweetheart — or someone you’re very glad is in your past.

You’ll receive an honorary Certificate of Naming to personalize and share, and only the first name will appear on the Cockroach Naming Board in Wee Play on February 14.

Every donation supports Zoo Knoxville and the care of our animals.

Valentine’s Day crafts | Feb. 14, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. in the Wee Play Adventure Building to make a valentine for your favorite animal (or person)!

Valentine’s Day craft activities are included with General Admission and FREE to Zoo Knoxville Members.

Name yours: zooknoxville.org/events/hiss-tell-2026/

