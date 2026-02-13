Ground beef is popular for its versatility and flavor in many cuisines worldwide, from American and Italian to Mexican and Asian.

It’s a good source of protein, iron, and B vitamins, but the fat content can vary depending on the cut used. Select the fat content based on your dish: 80/20 (80% lean, 20% fat) is often ideal, while leaner options (90/10) are better for healthier meals.

Today’s recipe uses the leaner 90/10 option.

Ground Beef Orzo

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 TBS Olive Oil

2 tsp minced garlic

1 LBS lean ground beef

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

3/4 cup beef broth

1 cup orzo

2 cups fresh spinach

1 TBS fresh basil, chopped

1TBS fresh thyme, chopped

Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley before serving

Directions

In a Dutch oven, sauté onion, green pepper, and garlic in olive oil for 5 minutes. Add ground beef. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned. Drain any excess grease. Add canned tomatoes and beef broth. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add orzo and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Stir in fresh spinach, basil, and thyme, and cook until spinach is wilted. Top with fresh parsley and grated parmesan cheese.

This dish reheats very well, making it a super star for meal prep.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

