Local headlines

Two Ribbon Cuttings today. First: Sunshine Services invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 9 a.m. at 3000 N. Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917. Refreshments will be provided. Community members, partners, and friends are encouraged to attend.

Second: A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place today at 10:30 a.m. for KCDC and its partners, celebrating the opening of First Creek at Austin Phase 3, located near 1250 Elston Turner Drive. This final phase includes 161 new housing units, including 50 supportive housing units for low-income seniors age 62 and older.

PSCC’s Blount County campus hosts ‘Our Appalachia’ event today WBIR anchor Abby Ham and photographer-documentarian William Winnett will visit Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County campus today at 6:30 p.m. in Pellissippi State’s West Chevrolet Auditorium to discuss their documentary “96 Hours in Asheville,” a year after Hurricane Helene ravaged the nearby North Carolina city. This is a free event, but Registration is required for attendance.

Jazz on the Square, last night Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the City of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Preschool Story Time, A free weekly Tuesday preschool program, 10-11 a.m. at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike, 37914. Engaging stories, nature exploration, hands-on gardening, crafts and other activities that nurture the youngest gardeners and their grownups is offered April- October.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon: City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Tours of Westwood House. The docent-led tours of this Knox Heritage home happen every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. See scheduled times here.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Low 80s, no rain According to the National Weather Service, today

has only a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 with mostly sunny skies and a high near 82. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

