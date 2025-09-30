Held near the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi (1181–1226), patron saint of animals, two churches are welcoming everything from dogs and cats to birds, horses, snakes, fish, and hamsters.

The Church of the Good Shepherd visited the Young Williams Animal Center on September 20, blessing over 200 animals, and will have a follow-up Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 4, at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 5409 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. It will be a very brief gathering followed by a round of pup cups for our canine friends.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Sunday, October 5, at 4 p.m. at the church, 800 S. Northshore Drive. The church’s annual Blessing of the Animals gathers the whole menagerie for a brief service inside the sanctuary, followed by individual blessings and treats for people and pets. All animals are seated in the pews right alongside their humans.

“We love seeing a parade of pets — from tiny guppies to gentle giants — filling the sanctuary with happy chaos,” said Lisa Cope, Director of LAMBS Pet Ministry at Church of the Ascension. “It’s a joyful, family-friendly afternoon, especially for children, and every animal is welcome.”

After the short service and blessings, step outside to mingle with fellow pet parents and enjoy refreshments for humans and animals. Please bring leashes, carriers, or appropriate containment for everyone’s comfort.

Give Back: Support the Pet Pantry – The Episcopal Church of the Ascension LAMBS Pet Ministry invites guests to bring a bag of dog or cat food or make a monetary donation for the community Pet Pantry at FISH Hospitality Pantry, which helps local families feed their four-legged family members.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.