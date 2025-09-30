Fountain City United Methodist Church honored its 200th anniversary on Sunday, September 21, with a special service and celebration, featuring many past members and several former pastors.

Fountain City United Methodist Church was founded in 1825 as Fountain Head Methodist, with a log meeting house established around 1828. Fountain Head became a popular resort destination by 1891, featuring the church, campground, hotel, and a popular “Dummy line” train. The church then evolved to its present-day location, featuring a brick building, in 1892.

Historical details

1824: E.F. Sevier, a grandson of Governor John Sevier, arrived as a Methodist circuit rider, establishing the area as a preaching place.

E.F. Sevier, a grandson of Governor John Sevier, arrived as a Methodist circuit rider, establishing the area as a preaching place. 1825: The groundwork was laid for what became Fountain Head Methodist.

The groundwork was laid for what became Fountain Head Methodist. c. 1828: A simple log meeting house was built.

A simple log meeting house was built. 1845: The congregation built a new white frame church on the site of the current church.

The congregation built a new white frame church on the site of the current church. 1851: The church purchased the 12-acre Fountain Head Campground, a popular resort spot with a large spring.

The church purchased the 12-acre Fountain Head Campground, a popular resort spot with a large spring. 1892: A red brick church was constructed and named Fountain City Methodist Episcopal Church, South. This was after the 1845 frame church was replaced by an English-style church that was destroyed by fire in 1892.

To access the complete history, please visit the FCUM website.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.