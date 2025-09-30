Mr. Bobby Lynn Cain, who integrated Clinton High School in Anderson County as part of the “Clinton 12,” died September 22, 2025, at age 85. One of the first Black students to integrate a public high school in the South, he died in Nashville. His very well-written obituary is here.

On August 26, 1956, at the start of his senior year, young Cain had no choice but to attend Clinton High School. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 had outlawed segregation in public schools, and the Anderson County school board stopped funding transportation into Knox County for Black students to attend Austin High School.

Television was black and white and blurry in Knox County in 1956, and I was 8 years old. National media were in Clinton and the white folks did not disappoint. The evening news showed daily taunting and the occasional riot as 12 kids just walked into school. In October 1958, somebody destroyed the school with an estimated 100 sticks of dynamite. Nobody was ever arrested and the school was rebuilt, reopening in 1960.

Only two of the Clinton 12 stayed to graduate. One who did was Bobby Cain. He most surely would have preferred to spend his senior year at Austin High with his friends, but he put his head down and toughed it out. He also toughed out getting a college degree, serving in the military and a 30-year career with the state government.

Opportunity to salute a hero

This Friday, October 3, 2025, Bobby Cain will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Clinton. Community and family members may pay their respects at that time. From noon to 1 p.m., community members including Clinton Mayor Scott Burton, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, attorney Jerry Shattuck and Green McAdoo director Adam Velk will share words about Mr. Cain. Shattuck was a student leader and captain of the football team at Clinton in 1956.

Starting at 5:30, community members are invited to take part in Bobby Cain’s “Last Walk.” Beginning at the Green McAdoo Center, walkers will travel down Foley Hill to Clinton Middle School, mirroring the walk he made on August 27, 1956. The plan is to start at 5:30 sharp, please show up early. The Green McAdoo Cultural Center will remain open beyond their normal hours to accommodate.

HonorAir 37 returns from Washington

HonorAir takes veterans from East Tennessee who fought in WWII, Korea and Vietnam to visit the memorials built to honor their sacrifice. It’s done at no charge to the veteran. Learn more here.

Founded in 2007 by Eddie Mannis, HonorAir Knoxville has no paid employees; all are volunteers.

Bill Pittman of Pittman Properties (pictured here) went along as a volunteer escort.

Dr. Ansel Sanders, president of Webb School of Knoxville, also escorted three veterans on the flight. He shared his experiences with the Webb communnity via pictures taken through the day.

As posted on social media: “From an early morning start at TYS to the water salute provided by the airport fire trucks honoring the 130 veterans onboard to visiting the Vietnam Wall, Air Force memorial, Iwo Jima memorial, World War II memorial, the Lincoln memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, Dr. Sanders fully embraced the opportunity to serve and learn from his new veteran friends.

“Encouraging servant leadership by being a servant leader, Dr. Sanders fully embraces Webb’s mission and our core values in word and deed. He shared the volunteer experience with Webb alum, current parent and board member Taylor Wortham ‘96.”

Breakfast events for veterans on Saturday

Veterans and their guests of all ages are invited to a free hot breakfast at Knoxville Elks Lodge #160, 5600 Lonas Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, compliments of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, represented by MG Terry “Max” Haston, USA (ret.). Elks Lodge volunteers will be serving Wampler’s Farm Sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits & gravy. Coffee at 8 a.m. and chow line opens at 8:30 a.m. Buzz Buswell promises dismissal by 9:30 a.m.

An alternative free hot breakfast – same day and time – will be at Sevierville First United Methodist Church. This one is compliments of Jim Rechtin representing Prime Mountain Properties. Volunteers with Spencer Clack Chapter, NSDAR Sevierville, will serve Swaggerty’s Farm Sausage, scramble eggs and biscuits & gravy, prepared by Food City.

Y to open North Knox Early Learning Center

YMCA of East Tennessee is opening a new Early Learning Center in North Knoxville at Beverly Park Place. The Y posted a hiring notice on social media: “Make a difference in the lives of little ones, ages 6 weeks to 6 years.”

The Y is looking for full- or part-time workers for morning and afternoon shifts (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.). No nights or weekends. Those hired will get a free Y membership, training and opportunity for advancement. Info here.

Notes & Quotes

Matthew DeBardelaben and Jeff Talman, Knoxville city council candidates from District 4, will be at a candidate forum today (9/30/25) 7 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist Church’s choir room. Everyone is invited. Event is hosted by FC Town Hall and FC Business & Professional Association.

An Evening with Abby Ham and William Winnett is today (9/30/25) 6:30 p.m. at the West Chevrolet Auditorium at Pellissippi State’s Blount County campus, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, Tennessee. They will discuss their experiences reporting “96 Hours in Asheville,” a WBIR-TV documentary about Hurricane Helene and the city’s recovery. Admission is free, but registration is required. Info here.

Rotary Club of Farragut continues to search for this year’s “Hidden Hero,” a good neighbor who demonstrates a strong commitment of service to others. Deadline to nominate is October 15, 2025. Info here.

Quote: A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt, U.S. First Lady, 1933-1945.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter

Thanks to Tennessee Lookout for use of the cover photo of Bobby Cain.