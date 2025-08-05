HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

National headlines

Keep up with Congress The House of Representatives is currently on a recess. According to the House Press Gallery, the House adjourned and their next meeting is scheduled for August 5, 2025. The Senate is also in recess, according to Federal News Network.

State headlines

Tennessee entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up-to-date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking, and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

City Council Meets today, 6-7 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City Council Building. See agenda: City Council Meeting.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz on the Square happens every week in June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6-21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a sample ballot here. For more information, go to https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Big Fun Tuesdays at Mead’s Quarry: Tie Dye and Trivia Party Come out today (8/5/25) for a tie-dye party and summer festivities at Mead’s Quarry in South Knoxville. Register here.

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 but mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Tonight we may have a chance of showers and thunderstorms but mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. About the same forecast for Wednesday.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

