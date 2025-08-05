This summer, the YMCA of East Tennessee took action to battle food insecurity through the 2025 Summer Food Program, delivering critical nutrition to children in Luttrell, Washburn and Rutledge. Local elementary schools hosted weekly drive-thru pickups where families could collect seven breakfasts, seven lunches and 14 cartons of milk per child in areas where access to consistent, healthy meals often disappears once school lets out for summer break. Families would return each week throughout the summer.

Beginning May 31, YMCA staff and volunteers have packed and delivered 9,250 meals each week, serving 1,074 children this summer, distributing an incredible 92,540 meals across East Tennessee.

“Many children rely on school breakfast and lunch to stay nourished,” said Tonya Creed, who spearheaded the program for the Y. “When school is out, that safety net disappears. This program is more than just a summer service — it’s a lifeline.”

While a small team of YMCA staff helped coordinate efforts, the program’s success was largely due to over 50 dedicated volunteers, who contributed 365 hours of service over the summer. Many were YMCA members who traded their weekly workouts for volunteer shifts, forming an efficient and heartfelt assembly line of meal packers. Paper sacks were filled with bagels, fresh fruit and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cheese sticks and pepperoni, milk and more, ensuring every child received nourishing meals that were easy to prepare and enjoy.

