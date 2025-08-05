Zoo Knoxville is excited to offer a special limited-time promotion for the month of August: Buy 1, Get 1 Half Off on general admission tickets! It’s the perfect way to soak up the last days of summer with family and friends.

Guests can take advantage of this offer to experience all the zoo has to offer, including our brand-new group of ostriches, daily giraffe feedings and up-close views of Southern white rhinos Liam, Gus, Mylo and Ranger. With interactive animal experiences and exciting summer sights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

No promo code is needed — simply purchase tickets online at zooknoxville.org or at the Zoo ticket window, and the discount is applied automatically.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a wild summer adventure at Zoo Knoxville before the season ends!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit zooknoxville.org.

