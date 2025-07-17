HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Iceland volcano/ Belgium fire/ Sycamore tree sentence. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Alaska earthquake/Appellate judge nominee hitting snags. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress at work with five committee meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking, and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Wallace Real Estate hosts Habitat for Humanity ReStore Donation: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19, at Wallace West Office (106 N. Peters Road)

Concerts on Market Square Every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the entertainment.

City Council looking at new KAT routes: WBIR covers the details.

Weather: Hot with a good chance for rain in the p.m. According to the National Weather Service, we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It should be sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Tonight, the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues with a low around 74. Friday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 92.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville and Rural Metro Fire.

