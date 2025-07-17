During the week of July 7-11, 2025, a total of 1,423 documents were added to the Knox County property records. Among those were 332 trust deeds, or loans, worth a cumulative value of $105.98 million. Eleven were commercial loans exceeding $1 million, the highest at $5.08 million, backed by Mountain Commerce Bank. First Horizon Bank had four on the list, and Flagstar Bank had two. Here are the remaining high-value loans:

Property sales recorded on warranty deeds accounted for 238 of the total recordings with a combined value of $117.77 million. Of the 18 properties priced at over $1 million, only four were commercial properties. Next to the Western Avenue/I-640 interchange, Knox County Farm Bureau sold the property at 3930 Western Avenue to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC for $2 million.

Downtown in Market Square, a private trust sold the building at 27 Market Square. The building adjacent to Subway, transferred to 27 Market Square LLC for $2.3 million.

In West Knoxville, an 11-acre property at 11470 Outlet Drive next to Top Golf changed hands. Store Master Funding XVIII LLC sold the property to MC Metro of Knoxville LLC for $6.35 million. Topping off the large commercial transfers was the retail center on Barnett Way in Powell. The Emory Station Center, occupied by Five Guys’ Burgers, athletic studios and real estate businesses, was sold by Caprock Emory Station LLC. MPG III-Emory Station LLC purchased the property for $7.3 million.

