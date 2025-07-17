The company with the tagline of “The World’s Largest Junk Removal Service,” 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has opened in Knoxville.

The Knoxville junk removal franchise is owned by James Harvey, a long-time 1-800-GOT-JUNK? leader and owner of the Sonoma, California, franchise. Harvey began his journey with the company in 2004 as a truck team member while studying to become a firefighter. After years of juggling school, firefighting and junk removal, James ultimately chose the entrepreneurial path, purchasing the Sonoma franchise and now expanding to provide junk removal services in Tennessee.

“From the beginning, I’ve loved the fast pace, the teamwork and most of all, the ability to help people in a real, tangible way,” said Harvey. “The company’s values and culture of service really match my own and I’m looking forward to serving new customers and businesses with our local junk removal in Knoxville.”

But Harvey isn’t doing it alone. He’s bringing along two trusted team members from his Sonoma franchise, Matthew Nelson and Aiden Chappelle, who are stepping into part-ownership roles in 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Knoxville.

“This is about more than expansion; it’s about creating opportunity,” Harvey said. “Matt has been with us for seven years and is a natural leader. Aiden joined four years ago and has consistently set a high bar for performance. I’m incredibly proud to support them as they step into this next chapter.”

“We’re here, we’re ready, and we’re excited to make junk disappear for our neighbors in Knoxville,” Harvey added.

To learn more, visit 1800gotjunk.com or call 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (1-800-468-5865) today.

