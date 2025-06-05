HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

UN News: Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia were elected on Tuesday to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, with two-year terms beginning in January 2026. They will serve through the end of 2027 on the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security. They will join the five non-permanent members elected last year – Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia – who will serve through 2026. The incoming members will succeed Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia, whose terms end in December 2025. The Security Council has 15 members: five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – who hold veto power, and 10 non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for staggered two-year terms. Elections are held annually by secret ballot, with seats allocated by regional group. Candidates must secure a two-thirds majority in the 193-member General Assembly to be elected.

Aid group stops Gaza distribution: After more than 80 Palestinians seeking aid were killed near the distribution sites over a three-day period, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has stopped giving out aid, pushing for Israel to insure civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its distribution sites.

National headlines:

Big bill cuts taxes, increases deficits. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, analysis of the proposed budget bill has determined it will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion over the next 10 years but also increase deficits by $2.4 trillion.

State headlines:

Contractors said East Tennessee is no longer a secret: $1 billion invested last year in new residential development is proof. WBIR has the story.

Local headlines:

Weather: Hot and sunny According to the National Weather Service, we will have mostly sunny skies with a high near 86 and a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Tonight will be mild with a low of 68. Friday’s rain chances increase to 60% but the heat continues with a high near 86.

Good Vibrations Benefit Concert – Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is today from 6-9. This event at Yee-Haw Brewing is benefiting the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.

Production by Marble City Opera: Marble City Opera is bringing their final production with an adaptation of this show inside a show hailing from Italy from 7-8 p.m. at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

