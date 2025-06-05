During the last week of May we added 1,176 new documents to the Knox County property records. Trust deeds were 323 of the total documents and had a combined value of $117.8 million. Walker and Dunlop LLC, which often funds multi-family housing builds, backed the largest loan of the week for $20.11 million. Bank of America funded the next largest of $11.26 million, and Y-12 Federal Credit Union loaned $9.99 million. The other high-value loans are listed below:

Warranty deeds (property purchases) accounted for 236 of the recordings that were processed last week, totaling $95.19 million. There were nine transfers with prices over $1 million, but only one of those was a commercial property.

Apex Bank is expanding in the Knoxville area. In the past two weeks, Apex has purchased two former bank buildings. Last week, it acquired a bank in Farragut, and this week it bought the HomeTrust Bank building at 6501 Kingston Pike for $3.97 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through May 30, 2025:

To recap the month of May, a total of 6,144 documents were recorded. Included in the month’s recordings were 1,473 trust deeds, 1,070 warranty deeds, 329 liens and 1,560 release documents.

The trust deeds (loans) had a total value of $767.63 million. The largest was $76 million, funded by Berkadia Commercial Mortgage and the second largest at $42.3 million was backed by FirstBank.

Property sales came in at a cumulative $466.52 million for the month. The highest value property to change hands is at the I-40/Rutledge Pike exit. I-40 Construction Services’ sale to Duff Real Estate LLC came in at $6.68 million. The second highest was the new Spark by Hilton Hotel at Merchants/Central Ave Pike, which sold for $6.5 million.

