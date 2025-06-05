Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present The Miracle Worker, June 6- 22, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. at 747 World’s Fair Park.

The production features 13 talented young actors, ages 9 to 17. The cast includes KCT veterans Azariah Arnold and Jenna Blumberg, playing Captain Keller and Kate Keller, Joining them are Luna Chavez and Ellery Wynn, playing Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan. Additional KCT veterans, Tessa Arwe, Lyric Westerfield and Macon Sloan, will be playing Mrs. Anagnos, Viney, and Aunt Ev respectively. Joining them onstage will be Sage Jamison as James Keller, Allison Loveday as Nurse, and Grace Templeton as Martha. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Molly Allen as Girl 2 or 3, Mary Elliott Kelly as Girl 1, and Emma Sims as Girl 2 or 3.

The play is directed by seasoned KCT guest director, Ashlee Latimer. The scenic design is led by Truman Ball and assisted by Samuel Wilson. Persie Cunningham serves as the costume designer and is assisted by Evaleigh Orlicz. The props are designed by Adelaide Partain who is assisted by Natalie Graves. Cyllan Shelton serves as the lighting designer and is assisted by Olivia Brummet. The play is stage managed by Izzy Badgley and assistant stage managed by Nathan Criddle.

Tickets are available here.

