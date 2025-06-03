HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Karol Nawrocki is Poland’s newly elected president. Both candidates appeared neck and neck as the first exit polls reported when voting ended, but by morning, the close counts resulted in a return to a nationalist politician in Nawrocki.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress is back at work with seven meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Jewish group attacked in Boulder, Colorado. A group of Jewish American citizens were showing support for Israeli hostages when an Egyptian citizen on an expired tourist visa threw a homemade flamethrower into the crowd. Eight people were injured.

Supreme Court declines to review gun-control bans. The Supreme Court declined to take up challenges to gun-control laws in Maryland and Rhode Island as three justices said they would have granted the petition for review. It takes four votes for the court to hear oral arguments and weigh in on the merits of a case.

State headlines:

TN Vacation suggests music vacations. Tennessee Music Venues provide fun and inspiration from our music legends and music novices.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny days ahead. According to the National Weather Service, today is forecast sunny, with a high near 86. Tonight’s low is around 64. Wednesday’s forecast is for the same nice weather and temperature.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park every Wednesday. Join city of Knoxville Parks & Recreation every Wednesday in June and July at a different park for Fun in the Park including activity, craft or game for ages 2-12. Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the fun will be at Chilhowee Park. Details online.

Flatwater Tales at the Historic Grove Theater: The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival is hosting three nationally acclaimed storytellers in live performances Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7, at 123 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge. Through tall tales, cultural stories told with music or folk and family tales, each teller will entertain, educate and inspire listeners.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.