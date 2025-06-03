West Knox Commissioner Shane Jackson will attend a neighborhood meeting to discuss plans associated with rezoning at 1439, 1445 and 1447 Ebenezer Road. “I want to hear feedback from the community,” he said.

The public meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 9, 2025, at Blue Grass Animal Hospital, 1439 Ebenezer Road.

Opera in the Park is a free public concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 6, in Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park. It is sponsored by the Kylie Roberto Foundation, created in memory of the young woman killed in a traffic accident on April 14, 2024.

“Kylie loved music and the outdoors and was always excited to discover something new,” said her father, Andrew Roberto, who serves on Knoxville City Council. Previous story about Marble City Opera Company.

KPD gets deputy chief

Joe McHale has joined the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) as deputy chief of investigations. He will oversee all investigative functions of KPD and spearhead our wide-ranging violence reduction initiatives,” said Chief Paul Noel.

McHale has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 25 years with the Kansas City Police Department, Noel said. Most recently, McHale served as a research associate with the Institute for Intergovernmental Research (IIR), helping law enforcement agencies across the country implement best practices.

Phil Savage brings photography with a different perspective

Fountain City Art Center is hosting an exhibit of the photography of Phil Savage through July 14 with the opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 213 Hotel Ave. in Fountain City Park. Savage operates art galleries in both Knoxville and Nashville.

“Wander the gallery and experience Phil’s striking visual compositions, each one revealing layers of meaning, light and form,” said center director Heather Fielden. “The reception offers a chance to meet the artist, ask questions about his creative process, and connect with fellow art lovers in a welcoming, inspired space.

“Enjoy live music, light hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments as you explore the show. All are welcomed.”

Holleroo-ing to the Finish Line!

Larsen Jay sure enjoys life. He writes in his June newsletter: It was a ton of fun to participate in Holleroo, Happy Holler’s (Central/Broadway/Downtown) annual street festival. The fun-filled day was packed with street vendors, live music and the legendary Soapbox Derby Race! Our rig/team, titled “Full-Throttle Freedom!” placed 4th out of 10 teams and had a blast with yours truly behind the wheel in a ridiculous Uncle Sam costume. Thanks to all who helped with the car and cheered along the way. Planning for Holleroo 2026 is already underway!

Notes & Quotes

Three Knox County offices have relocated. Shared offices for the county clerk, the trustee and a health department clinic were closed May 14-16 and have reopened. Previously, at Old Cedar Bluff Road, the new, larger space with more parking is at 9000 Executive Park Drive.