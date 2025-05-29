Marble City Opera will present three nights of outdoor operatic entertainment on June 5, 6 and 7, 2025, in Oak Ridge and Knoxville. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to each of the performances.

Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci will be performed Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m. in the bandshell pavilion at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. Tickets are available at marblecityopera.com/pagliacci. A second performance will be held on Saturday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the bandshell pavilion at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.Food and beverages will be available for purchase on both nights.

Marble City Opera’s inaugural Opera in the Park concert will take place on Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m. in Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. Admission is free. Donations and sponsorships are accepted at marblecityopera.com/operainthepark.

Marble City Opera’s Executive Artistic Director Kathryn Frady said, “As a dedicated nonprofit organization, Marble City Opera remains steadfast in our mission to make opera accessible to all. In alignment with our outreach efforts, we are honored to present Opera in the Park as a free concert to the community. This event underscores the vital role of supporting local arts and extends an invitation for community members to join us in securing the future of opera as a cornerstone of East Tennessee’s cultural heritage.”

Tenor Edward Brennan will sing the role of Canio, the head of the troupe who portrays the clown Pagliaccio. Soprano Kathryn Frady plays Canio’s unfaithful wife, Nedda. Baritone Daniel Spiotta plays Silvio, a villager who is Nedda’s secret lover. Baritone Brad Morrison plays Tonio, who addresses the audience during the prologue. Tenor Cody Boling plays Beppe, a member of the troupe. The orchestra will be conducted by Andy Anderson. Kathryn Frady is the stage director. Lauren Lenz is the assistant director.

Frank Murphy of Marble City Opera contributed information and quotes for this report.

