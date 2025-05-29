Knox County native Mike Huffaker, a long-time Walmart executive, passed away on May 26, 2025, in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is survived by his brother Ray F. Huffaker III of Knoxville and others. The full obituary is here.

Mr. Huffaker attended the University of Tennessee before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he joined the W.T. Grant Co. In 1985, he joined Walmart as a co-manager in Newnan, Georgia. He quickly advanced, managing stores throughout the metro Atlanta area.

In 1993, he became a regional vice president and relocated the family to Bentonville. By 1997, he had risen to divisional senior VP, responsible for overseeing more than 600 stores. He held additional management offices until his retirement in 2012.

According to his obituary, during “retirement,” Mike joined the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was a limited partner and partial owner and worked closely with his brother Ray.

Mr. Huffaker’s memorial service will be held at Bella Vista Church of Christ today (5/29/25). Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. at Trentville Cemetery in East Knox County on Sunday, June 1, for the interment at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating.