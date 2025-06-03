Are you breaking a state law either here or while traveling to other states? Let’s review some of the state laws that have been on the books at some point. While many of these obsolete laws may no longer be enforced today, it’s definitely intriguing to think about how they were once necessary (and somehow still exist, in some cases).

Alabama: It’s illegal to drive blindfolded.

Alaska: You can’t put an animal in the back of an open vehicle.

Arizona: It’s illegal for a donkey to sleep in a bathtub.

Arkansas: You can’t honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9 p.m.

Berkley, California: It’s illegal to whistle for a lost canary before 7 a.m.

Colorado: It’s illegal to keep a couch on your porch.

Connecticut: A pickle must be able to bounce.

Florida: Legal parking fees toward animals must be paid. (According to Country Living, this law took effect in the 1920s, when the Ringling Bros. Circus moved its winter show operations to Florida and animals stayed in the road as if parked.)

Georgia: It’s illegal to live on a boat for more than 30 days.

Hawaii: It’s illegal to place a coin in one’s ear

Indiana: It’s illegal to ride a horse above 10 MPH.

Kentucky: A woman cannot marry the same man four times.

Louisiana: It’s illegal to send a surprise pizza.

Maine: It’s illegal to park in front of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Michigan: You can’t sell your vehicle on a Sunday.

Minnesota: Dirty tires are banned.

Missouri: Bear wrestling is banned.

Montana: It’s illegal to give a rat as a present.

New Jersey: Bullet-proof vests are banned while committing a crime.

New Mexico: “Idiots” are banned from voting.

New York: Slippers are banned after 10 p.m.

North Carolina: Drunk bingo is unlawful.

Ohio: It’s illegal to sell dyed chickens.

Oklahoma: Tripping a horse is outlawed.

Oregon: It’s illegal to go hunting in a cemetery.

Rhode Island: It’s illegal to race a horse on a highway.

South Dakota: It’s illegal to sleep in the cheese factory.

Tennessee: It’s illegal to share your Netflix password.

Texas: You can’t sell a human eye.

Vermont: It’s illegal for women to wear fake teeth without their husband’s approval.

West Virginia: Hats are banned in theaters.

Wyoming: Buildings that cost $100,000+ must display pricey art. 1% of cost in art display

State laws are essential for maintaining order, protecting rights and addressing the unique needs of diverse communities across the country.

In general, a state law is passed through a legislative process that includes introduction, committee review, floor debate, vote requiring a majority, and then potentially, a governor’s signature or veto.

Just think, real lawmakers were elected by a majority to serve and create these laws.

