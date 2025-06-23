HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area. Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: Israel/ Iran War enters week 2 with US joining/ World’s Top 50 Restaurants includes five U.S. / Kate Middleton health/ Senegal cancels US training camp due to visa denial/ For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: US attacks Iran nuclear sites/ Chicken fettuccine alfredo meals recall/ Federal Reserve calls for rate cut/ AFLAC data breach/ Oakley Meta glasses/ Kroger closing stores/ For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress which has three meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here. The Supreme Court weighed in on six cases Friday. In several, it was a tough day for federal agencies.

State headlines:

TDOT SmartWay. The TDOT Smartway cameras can keep you moving and safely traveling: here.

Keep up with TN Government meetings here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny and hot. According to the National Weather Service, Sunny and hot, with a high near 94 and a low around 72 for the next two days. It’s appropriate that today is National Hydration Day!

Free Chick-Fil-A for Kids. Children in Knoxville will be able to get free meals at all Chick-Fil-A restaurants from June 23-28 in the Chick-Fil-A app. There is a limit of one free kid’s meal per person.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: City of Knoxville is offering free event for ages 2-12 every Wednesday in June and July, 10-1 p.m. This Wednesday’s Park event is at Ijams, 2915 Island Home Blvd. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

