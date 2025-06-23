Meet Steve Allen who has been serving East Tennessee as a staff member of Second Harvest since 2015. Steve currently works as one of our CDL driver/warehouse associates. In this role, he is responsible for the pick-up and delivery of groceries both locally as well as in surrounding states. He also helps ensure the food that makes its way to our warehouse is properly unloaded and organized.

Fun facts about Steve:

He recently reached a milestone of 3 million miles driven during his truck-driving career, and we’re so grateful to have had a portion of those miles be driven for Second Harvest.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing and scrap metal projects.

Thank you, Steve, for your long-lasting commitment to Second Harvest and all the families that depend on what you do!

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

