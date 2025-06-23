Jade Gallimore D.O., originally from northeast Tennessee, earning her doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine and a master of business administration from Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, was recognized at a banquet June 18 with the 2025 Generation Next: 40 Under 40 award, presented by The State Journal and WV News.

Dr. Gallimore, a board-certified general surgeon at Vandalia Health Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, was chosen from more than 150 outstanding applicants from across West Virginia.

Gallimore earned dual undergraduate degrees in biology (recombinant gene technology) and business (management) from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, graduating in 2009. She began her professional journey teaching high school before pursuing a career in medicine.

After earning her doctorate at LMU, Dr. Gallimore completed her general surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in 2020. Following residency, she practiced rural general surgery near her hometown in Tennessee for over a year before realizing her passion lay in medical education. She returned to Charleston in 2021 to join the CAMC faculty, where she plays a vital role in training future physicians as a broad-based general surgeon.

Gallimore is active in multiple professional organizations. She serves on the editorial board for the national Surgical Council on Resident Education and chairs the education and training committee of the Southeastern Surgical Society. She is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Additionally, she serves on the Continuous Certification Committee of the American Board of Surgery.

A graduate of the inaugural class of the West Virginia Physician Leadership (WV Physician Leads) program through the West Virginia State Medical Association, Dr. Gallimore is committed to advancing surgical education.

