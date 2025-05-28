HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Open your plane door after your argument. Sage advice for French President Emmanuel Macron whose wife, Brigitte Macron, was caught on video shoving the face of her husband as the door to the plane was opened upon arrival in Vietnam. The head of state was just 15 when he met his future wife, Brigitte Auziere, a 39-year-old high school teacher and the relationship has been fodder for the media ever since.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress. Congress is basically on recess until June 3 with only one meeting scheduled: here.

Pause on student visas pending vetting. U.S. embassies have been ordered to pause scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants until administration determines how to implement a process of expansive social media vetting.

‘Top Chef’, bear style. A black bear was found curled up on the kitchen stove below a huge hole in the ceiling. According to a Facebook page post by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement, Game Warden Derick Creech responded to a call of a black bear in a residence to find the bear sitting on the stove in the kitchen. It was determined that the bear had climbed up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic.

State headlines:

Record a comment for TDOT. The Tennessee Department of Transportation established Record-A-Comment to allow citizens to voice comments or concerns about TDOT construction projects. Motorists may dial 1-877-SmartWay to record comments or email TDOT.Comments@tn.gov to send written comments. Those who provide contact information (street address, email or phone number) will receive a response within seven days.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain chances still high, but decreasing. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms again with a high near 78. Rain chances decrease through the night with a low of 62. Thursday will be 50/50 on rain with a high near 77.

Healthcare options for veterans. InterFaith will host “Salute to Healthcare”on Wednesday, May 28, noon – 4 p.m., at 315 Gill Ave. in Knoxville. This is a free event that will provide giveaways, free food, screenings for veterans, as well as opportunities to learn more about the important health services InterFaith provides.

Free landscape design event. Nationally known landscape designer Larry Weaner will provide a natural landscapes free presentation on June 2, 6-8 p.m. at Marble Hall in Lakeshore Park, 5930 Lyons View Pike. Weaner will present “Natural Landscape Design: Meadow, Woods and Waters” as part of the Knox County Master Gardeners monthly meeting. For planning purposes, please RSVP (number attending) by emailing kcmgpresident@knoxcountymastergardener.org.

