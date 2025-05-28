After 30 years in education, teacher and principal Aaron Maddox, just 52, has retired. Somehow this kid from Halls, this young man with a goofy grin teaching second grade at Copper Ridge Elementary, this principal who inspired an entire community at Corryton says, “Well, that’s a wrap.”

Following a PTA-led party with balloons and homemade desserts, he posted: “After 30 years in education, I cannot think of a better place to end it than with my Corryton family. … Today was bittersweet, and I won’t lie. … I may have shed a tear or two. I will love these people … this family … for the rest of my life!”

The PTA at Corryton Elementary School posted an unsigned tribute:

After 30 unforgettable years in elementary education, our beloved principal Mr. Maddox is retiring – and no, we’re not emotionally prepared.

Whether he was saving snakes on the playground (true story), writing poems that somehow made us cry and laugh, or leading morning assemblies with his silliness and fun, Mr. Maddox has been the heart of our school.

Every day began with a smile and fist bump, and, every afternoon, a wave goodbye. With his signature songs and friendly demeanor, each person – student, staff or guest – felt welcome. Under his leadership, our little school became a big family.

Mr. Maddox showed us that leadership doesn’t have to be loud – it just has to be kind, consistent and a little bit (or a lot) fun.

We’ll miss you more than you miss your morning assembly shenanigans or making fun videos from security footage. Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Mr. Aaron Maddox. Just promise to visit – and maybe write us a poem about life after the bell rings. You’ve earned a lifetime membership into PTA (we’ll add you to the volunteer list now).

With all our love – Congratulations.

My own Aaron Maddox story involves a politician’s wife and a snake. A candidate for governor deployed his wife out to visit as many schools as possible, looking for votes. I decided to photograph her at Copper Ridge.

She walked into the school, met the principal (probably Charles Cameron), and asked to meet some teachers. Now Copper Ridge was a hopping place with Maddox in grade two and Mary Garrison and the late Dennis Brock anchoring grade four. In the midst of introductions, Aaron pulled out a snake.

“It’s harmless,” he said. “Want to hold it?”

Never one to miss a good photo op, I started snapping. The wife of the governor-who-never-was started backing out the door. It was a short visit. And she never touched the snake.

I emailed Mr. Maddox on his last day. How about a quote? Why did you do this?

He wrote back: After three decades in education, with almost half of those in the classroom and over half in administration, I’ve come to realize that true success isn’t measured by data charts or test scores, but by the lives we quietly shape along the way.

Whether teaching subtraction or navigating school-wide challenges, the goal was always the same … to leave things better than I found them, and to make every kid feel loved, worthy and special. If I have done that, even just a little, then it was time well spent.

On Facebook, 159 folks had written by Tuesday evening. Not one harsh word. And Maddox had responded to most of them.

There was the mom who said Aaron was the teacher “who got (my daughter) to talk out loud. Forever thankful for your influence on her life!!!”

Kym Carmon Williams said: … l feel blessed that our kids got to experience Mr. Maddox. Every elementary school should be so lucky! I hope your retirement is relaxing, but also still full of fun, poems and shenanigans. Our family loves you!

Vicky Clabo said, “Parents, students and grandparents have been blessed by your leadership.

Nathan Dockery added: The lives you have touched and made better are uncountable.

Facebook has 155 more comments. Check them out. And try not to cry.