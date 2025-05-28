Are you looking for summer reading ideas? Are you overwhelmed by the sheer number of ‘New Releases’ for the summer?

In an effort to make my summer reading list manageable, I cut my original list of 62 books to the 16 books I am most excited to read. Reading 62 books in the 96 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is ambitious even for a voracious reader! I have read and enjoyed books by 10 of the authors in the past, and six are new to me. Two books are debut novels.

Contemporary Fiction

Beach House Rules by Kristy Woodson Harvey, 368 pages/11h 43m, May 27, 2025

Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson, 256 pages/7h 22m, May 13, 2025

Historical Fiction

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 352 pages/9h 52m, June 3, 2025

Happy Land by Dolen Perkins-Valdez, 368 pages/10h 19m, April 8, 2025

My Friends by Fredrik Backman, 436 pages/13h 7m, May 8, 2025

The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff, 288 pages/8h 50m, April 22, 2025, Debut novel

The Names by Florence Knapp, 336 pages/9h 40m, May 6, 2025, Debut novel

Historical Romance

To Charm a Lady by Joanna Barker, 294 pages/9h 44m, 2024

Middle Grade (ages 8-12 years old)

The Tenth Mistake of Hank Hooperman by Gennifer Choldenko, 320 pages/6h 56m, 2024

Contemporary Romance

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, 432 pages/12h 2m, April 22, 2025

The Love Haters by Katherine Center, 320 pages/10h 33m, May 20, 2025

These Summer Storms by Sarah MacLean, 400 pages/14h, July 8, 2025

Mystery

The Big Fix by Holly James, 304 pages/9h 41m, March 25, 2025

Romantasy

Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry, 511 pages/19h 51m, May 8, 2025

Thriller

The Ghostwriter by Julie Clark, 368 pages, June 3, 2025

Young Adult

Dear Manny (Dear Martin series #3) by Nic Stone, 224 pages/4h 22m, March 4, 2025

Summer 2025 Reading List Minimalist

These will be perfect to read on a sandy beach, by the pool or on the porch swing. I can be found in one of these places with a book in my hand, too.

Share what you are adding to your Summer Reading List.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com and on @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

