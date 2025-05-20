HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Israel allowing food into Gaza. After a 10-week blockade of food, fuel or medicines into Gaza, Israel announced it will allow enough food in to the area to avoid starvation.

Thousands attend Pope inauguration: Seven women in white. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and other members of the U.S. Congress attended the Sunday ceremony. Tradition appoints a select group of royal Catholic women to wear white instead of the customary black worn by anyone in the presence of the Pope.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress picks up business today with 24 meetings here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge The Cuauhtémoc veered way off its course and slammed its masts into the bridge, killing two crew members on Saturday night. There is an an investigation into how this could happen with today’s technology.

State headlines:

East Tennessee travel report: here. Know before you go if you are traveling in East Tennessee.

Find history in Tennessee: TN Vacation page says our state has “The stuff you can’t find in a book. Or on a Wikipedia page. It lives in the heavy silence of century-old battlefields. And the distant strum of age-old strings. It’s a rare chance to unplug from what is, and relive what was. To go back. To the places. The stories. That can only be Made in Tennessee.” Find those here.

Local headlines:

Weather: No change in the forecast: According to the National Weather Service, we continue with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 83 and a low around 67. Wednesday is the same.

Collier Preserve Guided Walk today Meet at the Powell Branch Library at 11 a.m.for a walk in the woods with a master gardener.

Street closure on Smokies game days. The city of Knoxville announced they are making adjustments to its game-day parking as the Knoxville Smokies play at Covenant Health Park. See details on WBIR.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.