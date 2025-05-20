Congratulations to all the graduates – from pre-school to Ph.D. You’ve worked hard (for the most part) and deserve to celebrate. Before we congratulate three special people mentioned in the headline, let’s get our calendar marked for Honor Fountain City Day – at Fountain City Park on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025.

The organizers say: “We’ll have great music, lots of vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and rides, and more. Don’t miss out on this Fountain City nostalgia and opportunity to connect with your community!

“Please join us as we honor our veterans and celebrate our vibrant community on this very special day.”

This writer is struck by those we won’t see: Jim Tumblin, Richard Tumblin, Charlotte Davis, Max Alvarez, Glenn McNeil, Lon McNeil, Bob Temple, Bill Baxter, Jack Sharp, Mary Lou Horner, Ken and Johnnie Bowman of J-K Litho, Don Ault with his horse and carriage.

Buswell gets a walk

Buzz Buswell, who oversees veterans and senior issues for Knox County government, was honored on May 16, 2025, with a walk named for him at the just-opened Veterans Memorial Park (read Jan Loveday Dickens’ story here.)

Buswell received a Purple Heart in the Vietnam War. Here’s a summary of his service from the 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project – Buswell was Tennessee’s honoree.

In June 1970, then-First Lieutenant Buswell was leading a reconnaissance patrol when enemy forces initiated an ambush with a claymore and small arms fire. Buswell and another soldier were wounded. While the helicopter was evacuating (them), Buswell was hit again. Nineteen months of hospitalization, 27 surgeries and learning to walk again – twice – followed.

After returning home, Buswell earned a master’s degree and worked in a number of professions, including U.S. Postal Service trainer, development officer with the Boys & Girls club, and with Knox County government. … He helped charter the VVA Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078, which was named the “National Chapter of the Year” in 2017. His service to fellow veterans also includes involvement with the Veterans Regional Mental Health Council, Honor Air Knoxville and Wreaths Across America.

Through the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee Inc., he established a program serving hundreds of veterans and their guests free breakfast the first, second, third and last Saturday of every month.

Asked what he would tell young Americans about serving their country, CPT Buswell said, “Be prepared to be surprised. You are going to discover things about yourself and your abilities. You will meet and overcome challenges and be tested in ways you never imagined. Advancement comes from being knowledgeable. Be ready to take advantage of opportunities.”

Brody Foster ‘dominates’ at state decathlon

Halls High School junior Brody Foster, 17, won the 2025 Class AAA Decathlon on May 15 in Clarksville, Tennessee. “He not only won, but he dominated,” wrote Jesse Smithey of 5-Star Preps.

Brody, 6-2, 190 pounds, amassed 7,229 points across 10 events. He finished first in triple jump, long jump and shot put; he was second in pole vault, discus, 400-meter and high jump.

“Being the No. 1 decathlete in the country, that’s definitely going to help me get recruited (for college)” he told Smithey. Full story here.

Sallee Reynolds (Mama Hawk) retires

Friends and colleagues gave Sallee Reynolds a retirement party fitting for a GOAT.

Dr. Donna Wright dropped in from Wilson County where she retired as director of schools. Wright posted: “It was an honor to recognize and celebrate Sallee Reynolds’s retirement from Knox County Schools! So many paid tributes to her and related how she changed their lives, either as a mentor or as a classroom teacher. The GOAT!” (Greatest of All Time)

Reynolds was the founding principal of Hardin Valley Academy. The school collected notes from former students and staff for presentation at the party. It posted:

Sallee Reynolds opened HVA in 2008 and served as our principal until 2019, when she was promoted to supervisor of secondary education for Knox County Schools. She currently serves as supervisor of region five.

While Mrs. Reynolds has been gone from our halls for several years, her impact was a lasting one. HVA would not be what it is today without her leadership and love for students and staff.

The posted reminded her that “Once a Hawk, Always a Hawk” and called her Mama Hawk.