The Hillcrest Healthcare team sponsored the 23rd annual John J. Duncan Sr. Award for Senior Advocacy. This event is not only a fundraiser for the Knox County CAC Office On Aging Information & Benefits, but also a way to recognize exceptional leaders in the community, who have spent their careers dedicated to serving seniors in Knoxville through program development, advocacy, education and awareness of the needs of the aging population.

Each winner was honored by a resolution sponsored by state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, daughter of the late John J. Duncan Sr. Those resolutions, co-sponsored by Sens. Randy McNally and Richard Briggs, are below.

The winners

Volunteer Award : Greg O’Connor, Knoxville lawyer: Greg O’Connor resolution

: Greg O’Connor, Knoxville lawyer: Greg O’Connor resolution Professional Award : Susan Long, retired CAC leader: Susan Long resolution

: Susan Long, retired CAC leader: Susan Long resolution Business Award: Knoxville Bar Association Barristers: Barristers resolution

