Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer at Wallace Real Estate, has recently completed the 2024–2025 class of Leadership Knoxville. This immersive, 10-month program brings together local leaders across industries to explore community challenges and opportunities, while strengthening their own capacity to serve.

McGranaghan described the program as “life changing,” saying, “I came into Leadership Knoxville with one idea of our city and left with a completely new understanding.

“We have incredible people in our local communities, representing all sectors from business and nonprofits to government entities, faith communities and more. And all of them are working each day to make Knoxville stronger. I encountered so many great speakers, different perspectives and talented local professionals,” said McGranaghan. “I can say I’m a better person and servant leader today than I was a year ago.”

Leadership Knoxville selects approximately 55 participants each year to take part in this transformational initiative, which includes orientation, a retreat, monthly sessions and a trip to Nashville to engage with elected officials. The goal: to inspire and equip leaders across all sectors to deepen their impact and create meaningful change in the region.

“I learned more about what it means to be a servant leader, to serve with humility and genuine care for those around me,” McGranaghan said. “I started this experience with a group of 60 strangers, and ended with 60 friends I can call on for help anytime. I feel blessed to take these lessons back to Wallace, to better serve our agents and staff.”

McGranaghan credited Tammy White, Leadership Knoxville president and CEO, and her team for creating a powerful, intentional experience. “They brought together leaders from all walks of life to share different perspectives on what it means to serve our city, our companies and our community.” He also expressed gratitude for those who support him daily — both professionally and personally.

A Knoxville native and a key member of the next generation of leadership at Wallace Real Estate, McGranaghan brings energy, creativity and a collaborative spirit to his work. His participation in Leadership Knoxville underscores his commitment to servant leadership and to shaping a stronger East Tennessee.

