Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Russia and Ukraine back and forth continues: Russia and Ukraine broke the one day, Easter Sunday, ceasefire agreement by continued military attacks, and both seem worlds apart on agreeing to end the war. Ukraine says it will negotiate but not agree to the U.S. proposal to give up almost all territory currently occupied by Russia.

National headlines:

Hubble Space Telescope is 35. The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating its 35th anniversary in space today, but according to Space.com, even as a senior citizen in the spacecraft population, it is showing no sign of slowing down

Poll shows dissatisfaction with administration in first 100 days. A Fox News survey polled Americans on President Trump’s handling of current issues during his second term. The poll showed the president with an approval rating of 44%, down five points from March and lower than all of most recent predecessors at this point in their presidencies.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks stagnant: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

State headlines:

Burn permit required for debris burning. Tennessee Department of Agriculture imposed the ban to minimize the risk of wildland fires. Burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required for debris burning from October 15 through May 15.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain still here today and tomorrow, clearing Sunday: According to the National Weather Service, we still have showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening with a high near 75 and low around 62. Saturday will be a mix of showers, thunderstorms and partly sunny skies with a high of 76 and a low of 53. Sunday should clear to mostly sunny skies and continued high in the mid 70s and Sunday night low of lower 50s.

Irwin Food City Bass Tournament is Saturday. The 35th annual Irwin Food City Bass Tournament with a $10,000 first place guaranteed prize is Saturday, April 26, 6 a.m.-3:40 p.m. at Tellico Canal Ramp in Lenoir City. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

Dogwood Arts Festival starts today through Sunday. Dogwood Arts Festival at World’s Fair Park is happening now from April 25-27. See the schedule for this premiere Knoxville spring event.

Used book sale at Farragut Branch Library: The Used Book Sale at Farragut Branch Library is two days: Friday and Saturday, April 25-26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Come shop for a reduced-price collection of timeless classics or new favorites!

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.