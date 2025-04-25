Just a few days remain in April to participate in this year’s fundraiser for Tennessee state parks. Funds raised will fund supplies for volunteer park improvement projects, for the most part.

The online drive is lagging, folks. Let’s look at three area parks:

Big Ridge State Park: Is at just 13% of its $3,500 goal. The heavily forested, 3,687-acre park is located in the Appalachian Ridge and Valley range, characterized by narrow ridges flanked by fertile stream valleys. Big Ridge State Park’s topography is dominated by three of these ridge systems giving the area its beautiful lake and scenery. Big Ridge State Park consists of more than 15 miles of hiking trails ranging from easy to very rugged. You can hike along dry ridges, lush hollows, old roadbeds, lakeshores and beside cemeteries and remnants of early settlements. The park has 50 campsites on or near Norris Lake to accommodate RVs, trailers and tent campers. Each site offers amenities such as water, 50-amp electrical hookups and a picnic table with a grill. There is a group camp that accommodates up to 120 people with 19 screened-in bunkhouses. There are three backcountry campsites that are hike-in only.

Has raised 10% of its $3,200 goal. Norris Dam State Park sits on more than 4,000 acres located on Norris Reservoir. With more than 800 miles of shoreline, the park offers recreational boating, skiing and fishing. The park has a fully equipped marina with boat ramp available to the general public. Houseboats and pontoon boats are available for rent along with other types of boats. Seven Islands State Birding Park: Stands at 26% of its $5,300 goal. The diverse natural landscape of aquatic and grassland habitats makes Seven Islands State Birding Park a premier birding destination with more than 220 species of birds sighted. The park encompasses 416 acres along the French Broad River in Knox County. In addition to being a wildlife refuge popular for hiking and wildlife observation, the park is a research and educational facility for schools and other groups and a demonstration area for land use and habitat management techniques. Songbirds, hawks and waterfowl can be seen along the meadow trails and several old barns are a favorite refuge for Barn Owls. For paddlers and anglers, there is a small canoe/kayak launch that provides access to the French Broad River.

Anyone who wants to vote for their favorite park in the My TN State Park fundraiser can do so online at the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy website.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Kids in Parks program may do so online at a Kids in Parks page on the Conservancy site.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Trail Pack program may do so on the Trail Pack page on the Conservancy site.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, established in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, working with donors and the state to raise funds and support programs at the state parks. The director is Alex Wyss.

Tennessee is one of only seven state parks systems in the nation with free admission.

Can’t believe this is the 8th Flotilla

Float the Beaver? Details and registration available at Are you ready to? Details and registration available at floatthebeaver.com Vulcan Materials Company has signed on as this year’s presenting sponsor. A $10 registration is requested. River Sports Outfitters will have kayaks to rent. The event is Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the put-in behind Powell High School. Gates open at 7 a.m.

Trek the 200-mile Daniel Boone Trace

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence with a Commemorative Hike along Daniel Boone’s original trail. The trek began on April 23 at Netherland Inn in Kingsport and will end in Fort Boonesborough on June 7. This event offers a variety of activities for families and people of all ages, welcoming participants beyond just hiking!

One of the pivotal events in forming this nation was Daniel Boone’s trek from Long Island in Kingsport to Fort Boonesborough in Kentucky, blazing a trail westward. Boone’s trail/trace became the first and most significant overland migration path from the colonies into Kentucky and the interior of the country over the next 30 years.

An estimated 250,000 people migrated into the Midwest over his trail. Boone and his 30 “axe men” blazed the trail in the spring of 1775.

This year, a coalition of partners and volunteer organizations are planning to reenact the event with a relay of a commemorative axe over the 200 miles of the trail. The relay has been divided into approximately 10-mile segments with the axe passed from one team to another at designated intervals.

If you or your group would like to participate in this celebration of our national history, you may email kwilson5941@gmail.com.

Outdoor Knoxville

Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – has hikes, races and more for this week and next. Check it out here.