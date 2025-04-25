Steve Kiner, best linebacker and one of the most famous names in Tennessee football history, has died.

Word to the wise: Got to be careful with that “best” anointment, Al Wilson was a pretty good linebacker. He led a national championship team.

Kiner could run faster.

“He could go from sideline to sideline,” said coach Doug Dickey.

***

Steven Albert Kiner, 77, died Thursday at an assistant living facility near Tampa. There was no word about cause of death. Old teammates are almost certain too many violent helmet hits were a factor.

Kiner was sophomore of the year in the Southeastern Conference, a consensus All-American in 1968 and a unanimous All-American in 1969. He is in the College Football Hall of Fame. The Vols had a 26-6-1 record and won two SEC titles during his time.

He played nine years in the NFL – with Dallas, New England, Washington and Houston.

Later, he totally changed from hurting people to helping people. He added two degrees, including a doctorate in clinical psychology. He managed emergency psychiatric services for the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Kiner forever offered a helping hand to former Vol Walter Chadwick. The tailback never got over damages suffered when a money delivery truck ran over his Volkswagen bug. Kiner never gave up doing what he could to help.

***

The Kiner story is chapter 8 in my second book, Legends of the Tennessee Vols. He was born into a military family. As a youth he lived at Army bases everywhere, including Germany and Switzerland. His father was a captain, a tough guy, a four-year survivor as a prisoner of war.

Steve was all-state offense and defense, a quarterback and strong safety, in Tampa high school football. He followed his dad’s wishes and accepted a Florida scholarship. It included a summer job at the home of Bill Watson, a giant in the construction business and an extra-large Gator booster.

Steve’s assignment was mowing grass – and playing the three par-3 holes of golf on the estate.

The donor’s daughter, sunning beside the pool one day, asked Steve to bring her a Coca-Cola. He did. When she wanted another, he told her to get her own, that he was busy and her legs weren’t broken.

“Miss Watson took a very dim view of my sarcasm. That night she told her father. The next morning, Florida coach Ray Graves called to tell me my scholarship had been revoked – based on defective citizenship.”

A Florida assistant coach called a Tennessee assistant coach. Vince Gibson arrived in Gainesville that evening. Soon thereafter, Steve Kiner was a Volunteer. Florida never has liked these details.

***

Kiner was a tough guy at Tennessee. A scout squad player once tried to chop-block him in practice. Kiner broke his jaw with one punch.

Years later Steve said: “To this day, I still feel badly about that one.”

Kiner, 6-1 and 210, was heavyweight fight champ of the Gibbs Hall dining room. Rupert Breedlove, a much larger basketball player, wanted to sit where Kiner was seated.

“He told me to move. His very words were ‘If you don’t like it, move to another table.’ I thought he was joking but I looked him right in the eye and decided he wasn’t.”

Tackle and captain Dick Williams was at the table.

“It wasn’t Kiner’s fault. He did nothing wrong. Rupert challenged Kiner with something like ‘You think you’re tough, don’t you.’ Kiner said no. Rupert kept on and Kiner finally stood up. Rupert gave him a push and Kiner hit him – several times.”

After that, all hell broke loose.

Kiner actually picked up Breedlove and slammed him onto the table.

Receiver Gary Kreis said he was right there, “too close for comfort.”

***

In August before the 1969 season, somebody on the infamous Skywriters tour asked the linebacker about Ole Miss having the “horses” to contend for the SEC title.

I wasn’t in the room but Kiner supposedly said some people don’t know mules from horses. The Rebels took offense. Coach John Vaught, a master motivator, was delighted. He added fuel to the fire.

During game week in November, a mule, named Mr. Kiner, just happened to attend Ole Miss practice. A small plane flew over campus and dropped leaflet putdowns of quarterback Archie Manning, asking Archie Who?

Much later we learned that the mule and the insults were the coach’s ideas.

The net result was awful. The undefeated Volunteers prepared for a football game in Jackson, Miss. They walked into a war. The Rebels scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. They continued to overwhelm Tennessee until they grew weary of the romp. The final was 38-0. What I saw looked worse than the score. It was called the Jackson Massacre.

***

That mistake aside, Kiner was the real deal. Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant said Steve was the best linebacker in the league in the 1960s.

Ray Trail, then Tennessee offensive line coach, provided interesting insight.

“He was mean as hell with an ego as big as a house. He did not accept defeat. He was just what coaches are always looking for at linebacker.”

Phillip Fulmer was a sophomore guard in ‘69. His recollections are vivid.

“Steve was a wild-horse rider. He was out on the edge pretty good. When it came to practice, nobody practiced harder. When it was time for the game, nobody played harder. He had the knack for the big play. He could make the hit in the open field, he could play pass defense, and he could defend the run as tough as needed. He was one heck of a football player.”

***

In my treasury is a scary story from 15 years ago, written by Dale Robertson, Houston Chronicle. It tells of the time when Kiner, driving home from work, found himself in his car in the middle of the interstate’s grassy median, pointed in the wrong direction. He had no idea how he got there.

Kiner told of playing golf with high school friends when, all of a sudden, he looked at one in startled amazement.

“I thought, ‘Who is that guy? What are we doing here?’”

Kiner said he never suffered an officially diagnosed concussion. But he estimated he “got his bell rung a dozen times a season.”

He joined a lawsuit seeking damages from the NFL.

Kiner said there were times when “I will space out to the point where, if I’m sitting with you across a table, I have no earthly idea who you are, or what we’re talking about.”

That was a long time ago. Sad to say I don’t think his memory improved.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com